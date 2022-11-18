Staying cold through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine may have moved back into the region, but cold air is here to stay...at least through the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure remains in control of our weather as we head through tonight. This means our sunny day will turn into a clear night. Unfortunately for high school football fans, we’ve got some cold, cold weather on our hands this evening as temperatures fall through the 20s during our region round games. The clear skies have us settling back into the lower 20s yet again.

A carbon copy of today as we get our weekend started tomorrow. A chilly start with brilliant sunshine only getting highs back into the upper 30s to 40º or so at best. As clouds stay at bay overnight, all of that energy from the sun escapes out into space as we fall back into the lower 20s for an overnight low...keep those faucets dripping!

Late Weekend and Beyond

Trust me when I say we do have some nicer weather on the way...it’s just going to take another day or so to get it here after the weekend! Sunday is looking sunny and cold with highs once again in the upper 30s to near 40º. Things do finally start to warm up, though, as we head into Thanksgiving week.

High pressure finally starts scooting off to the east as a low pressure system starts spinning up out west. This keeps us dry to start the week with highs back into the 40s to near 50º on Monday with temperatures back into the middle to upper 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday...finally near average!

However, models continue to hint that this warm weather is moving into the region ahead of a system that will bring widespread showers to the region at the worst time: right in the middle of the Thanksgiving travel period. It’s not set in stone, but keep this in mind through next week!

