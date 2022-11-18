Remains of ‘fetus or infant’ found in freezer, police say

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an...
In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (Gray News) – Police in Boston discovered what appears to be remains of a fetus or an infant.

In a news release, the Boston Police Department said officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the remains.

According to WFXT, the remains were found in a freezer.

Boston Police Homicide Detectives along with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
Drug Arrests
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
Paul Brown
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Officials: Another student involved in Magoffin County school bus crash released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary

Latest News

Zaria Black, 24, from Buffalo, clears off her car as snow falls Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at the eight stadiums,...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
Zoo officials said baby Kucheza wasn’t breathing well on his own, so he stayed in the hospital...
Powerful reunion: Chimpanzee reunited with newborn after 2-day separation