Officials: Another student involved in Magoffin County school bus crash released from hospital

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres and Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 11-18-2022: Officials with Magoffin County Schools say another student was released from the hospital on Thursday night.

As of Friday, six students and the driver are still in the hospital in various conditions.

“Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” the post said.

You can see it below:

Original Story 11-15-2022: We have an update to pass along to you about the bus crash Monday in Magoffin County.

Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that 11 of the 18 students on board the bus have been treated and released from the hospital.

Officials say the remaining students and bus driver are still in the hospital with varying injuries.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” the post said.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

