More than $80,000 in supplies delivered to EKY non-profit for flood relief

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three months after historic flooding rocked the region, many people are still trying to find their footing.

“These people here, some of them lost everything. Ain’t got nothing,” Stanley Williams said.

To help lift some of that burden before the holiday season, Manna From Heaven Outreach, a non-profit organization in Pike County, joined forces with an out-of-state helper.

“They can’t do their bills and their homes and holidays and everything at once. They can’t. It just ain’t possible to do,” Lois Tackett, Manna From Heaven President and Founder, said.

On Thursday, two trucks delivered more than $80,000 in supplies to the area.

“It shocked me, and they said they was bringing stuff in, food in here to help the people and stuff, and it’s helping tremendously,” Tackett said.

The supplies were donated by Rockingham Cooperative, a business based in Virginia.

“I’m grateful for it, really am,” Barbara Newsome said.

As cars waited for hours to fill a need by filling their trunks, many said the help came at the perfect time, and they were thankful for the supplies.

“This is great. It helps a lot of people that are on fixed incomes, and groceries as high as they are? It helps out a lot,” Newsome added.

Tackett said it was never about a handout but about joining hands to overcome the tragedy.

“That’s all they need is a little Manna from Heaven,” Tackett said.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering with Manna From Heaven Outreach, you can call Tackett at 606-213-8007.

