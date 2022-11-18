Ky. high school students put on performance to raise awareness for opioid epidemic

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday, Burgin high school students put on a performance to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic.

It was described as a dramatic inspection into the lives of six fictional overdose victims. It was researched, written, and produced by 10th and 11th graders at the school. It covered all aspects of the opioid issue, from first responders to coroners and food bank operators.

The goal was to discourage students and the larger community from falling into addiction. Students say the experience was eye-opening.

“I hope it’s a wake-up call for people and they know that this is actually a real thing,” Burgin sophomore, Ava Adams said. This isn’t something to joke about, that this thing actually happens, so they can have a little wake-up call before they do it, so they know there’s consequences with it.

Students tell us the process made them empathize more with their peers who have been affected by the opioid epidemic.

