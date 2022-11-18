Kentucky cruises past South Carolina State

Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Bulldogs, it was just about over before it began.

No. 4 Kentucky made light work of South Carolina State, with four scoring in double figures in the 106-63 win.

CJ Fredrick led all scorers with 17 points, including going three of seven from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (3-1) will be back at it on Sunday on the West Coast, facing off against No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday. Tip is set for 7:30 on ESPN.

