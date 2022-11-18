Kentucky cruises past South Carolina State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Bulldogs, it was just about over before it began.

No. 4 Kentucky made light work of South Carolina State, with four scoring in double figures in the 106-63 win.

CJ Fredrick led all scorers with 17 points, including going three of seven from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (3-1) will be back at it on Sunday on the West Coast, facing off against No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday. Tip is set for 7:30 on ESPN.

