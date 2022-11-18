Kayla Van Hoose hired as Alice Lloyd head volleyball coach

By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 17, 2022
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - The sport of volleyball in Eastern Kentucky took a big step in the collegiate level on Thursday.

Alice Lloyd College announced the hire of Kayla Van Hoose as their next head volleyball coach.

Van Hoose has been the head coach of Sheldon Clark and Johnson Central before starting Bluegrass Volleyball Academy in 2018. She says that taking over the Eagles volleyball program is an opportunity to give back to the mountains.

”I have a list of goals and things that I want to do here,” said Van Hoose. “I do think that BVA is going to be a large piece of that. Almost like a feeder for that kid who wants to continue playing who maybe doesn’t want to go to Lexington or Louisville or whatever. I’ve wanted to make a difference in the mountains and I hope this is just another way to do that and a way to reach our youth and make things better and make things better for the area and I think this is a great place to do it.”

