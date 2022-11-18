Johnson Central students roll out Holler Pride

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Johnson Central High School unveiled their latest project Thursday night, rolling out the Holler Pride.

The Eagle X solar car race team invited sponsors to a solar car showcase, catered by the culinary students, highlighting a project that has been ongoing since last year.

The solar car, Holler Pride, could soon be entered into endurance speedway races. But first, the team wanted to show off the car’s wheels to those who supported and funded the project.

“We’ve had so many in our community that want to give material, or time, or expertise, but others money,” said Nathan Reel, a teacher and the students’ solar car advisor. “And we want to thank them for what they’ve done and show them what their efforts have created.”

Holler Pride is powered and inspired by the community and the team hopes to complete the project soon, to inspire the community with its power.

