EKY health departments participate in ‘Give It A Shot’ campaign

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 11 county health departments are participating in the “Give It A Shot” Campaign on Nov. 18 to draw attention to common vaccinations and provide free vaccinations for all Kentuckians.

The campaign is centered around five common vaccinations: Tetanus, Hepatitis-A, Monkeypox, COVID-19, and seasonal flu shots.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley says the most important vaccination currently is for influenza due to a large number of cases and more school districts within the region closing due to the outbreak.

“We know that vaccines for influenza, again, decrease the disease severity, hospitalizations, and death,” said Riley. “We want our schools, and our school children, to stay healthy and safe. We want them to stay in school. Vaccines are a good direction to go to enable us to do that.”

Riley also adds that you can visit the Give It A Shot Campaign’s website for more information and to find the closest participating health department.

