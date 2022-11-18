DQ Roundball Previews: Leslie County Eagles

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach, the Leslie County Eagles look to turn the tables in Hyden.

Leslie County hasn’t made the 14th Region Tournament since 2013, but head coach John Noble believes his balanced squad may bring some balance.

”I feel like we got a good mix,” Noble said. “We’ve got about six juniors and seniors that have played some. We’ve got several, I think 15 to 14 freshmen, couple of sophomores, 8th graders. Really good mix of guys of experience and inexperience. I feel like we have a pretty good mix.”

”I don’t think nobody will outwork us this year,” said senior guard Thomas Saylor. “That’s pretty much it. We got a lot of guys that are about the same skill level and I don’t think anybody will be able to outwork us “

Leslie County opens up the season on Tue., Nov. 29 at home against Jackson County.

