Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday.

39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault.

Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just south of London.

44-year-old Tiffany Smith was killed in the crash. Three others were seriously injured.

Kelley’s bond sits at $200,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on December 14.

