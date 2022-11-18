Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday.
39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault.
Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just south of London.
44-year-old Tiffany Smith was killed in the crash. Three others were seriously injured.
Kelley’s bond sits at $200,000. She is scheduled to be back in court on December 14.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.