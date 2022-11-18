Corbin Police searching for suspects in two unrelated theft cases

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky are asking for your help to find suspects in two recent theft cases.

In the first one, posted early Friday on their Facebook page, officials say the man below is accused of stealing an IPhone 13 from an employee at the AT&T store.

In the second case, police are searching for the man in the post below. He is accused of stealing a car from the parking lot of the Mega Mart.

If you have any information about where either of these men could be, please contact the Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122 or you can text a tip to 606-215-6239.

You can remain anonymous with any information you give in either case.

