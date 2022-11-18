BOP meets with community members and local leaders in Letcher County, gathers feedback for proposed federal correctional facility

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) held a public scoping meeting at the Letcher County Central High School cafeteria on Thursday evening to gather comments regarding the proposed building of a federal correctional facility in Letcher County.

“The public scoping meeting allows the public to express their concerns, support of the project, or any other type of comments that they have,” said BOP site selection specialist Kimberly Hudson.

Congressman Hal Rogers, whose office secured nearly $500 million for the BOP to fund the building of the correctional facility, also released a statement regarding the proposal.

“I am pleased that the BOP is revisiting construction options for a modernized and efficient facility in Letcher County. I have worked to secure and protect funding for this project since 2006, and with more than 300 jobs on the line, it’s a battle worth fighting in a region where jobs are desperately needed. “From day one, the Letcher County Planning Commission has advocated for this project, because we have seen the positive economic impact that federal correctional institutions have had in Clay, Martin and McCreary counties, boosting the tax base and strengthening our local workforce. “The BOP has updated the scope of the project to address overcrowding and modernization, and I will continue to support their efforts through my work in Congress.”

Local officials say the facility could bring a massive boost to the local economy as federal workers flock to Letcher County.

“That not only means the person working at the facility, but also their kids go to our schools, and they shop in our grocery stores, and just the economic boost alone will be great for Eastern Kentucky and Letcher County,” said Letcher County Judge-Executive Terry Adams.

Though, not all of Letcher County agrees with this proposal. Tarence Ray, who has lived in Whitesburg for more than 10 years, says he and many others in attendance believe the funds should be used differently.

“People said a rehabilitation facility, people said recreation facilities, we are post-flood and as someone pointed out, it could be put towards housing,” said Ray.

BOP officials added that you can find more information about the proposal by reading its public notice.

