Boone’s Ridge offers potential economic growth in EKY

MIRACLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Boone’s Ridge was created with a mission of bringing economic growth to the region, and the construction is looking more promising each day.

“This is gonna be one of the biggest tourist attractions in the state, one of the biggest in the region, capitalizing on the beauty, the wildlife and the history and culture of this area,” Appalachian Wildlife Foundation President David Ledford said.

All kinds of wildlife lurk around the area, making Boone’s Ridge a prime spot for anyone loving outdoor adventure.

“In over a years time, counting the migration, somebody could see over 200 bird species here,” David Ledford said.

The Appalachian Wildlife Foundation is also preparing indoor educational exhibits, along with a restaurant and a chance to take home a piece of Appalachian culture.

“We’re gonna have a 14-unit retail facility that’s gonna resemble like an old town, but with local, regional and national artists featured in that retail facility,” Ledford said.

The projected number of visitors is eye-popping.

“With a million visitors per year, the annual impact in the region is gonna be over $200 million a year. When all four phases are completed, and we’re up and running, we’ll have around 360 employees,” Ledford said.

Due to supply chain issues, Ledford said Boone’s Ridge will not be open to the public until spring of 2024. It was originally scheduled to be open in summer of 2023.

