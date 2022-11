CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified.

The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County.

Byrd had been last seen near the end of October.

Deputies located the body on Saturday.

