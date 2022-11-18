Alice Lloyd splits doubleheader with Point Park (PA)

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - The Alice Lloyd men and women teams hosted the Pioneers of Point Park.

Game one at the Perry Campus Center went to the Lady Eagles who flew past the pioneers in a tight one, 77-74.

Alice Lloyd’s Hannah Kash led all scorers, dropping 28 on the night.

The men’s team dropped there third straight this evening, losing 69-62.

Both teams will be back in action this Saturday, November 19th, versus Carlow Univeristy.

