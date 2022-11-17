Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

Magoffin County High School
Magoffin County High School(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening.

Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate.

The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete.

“Magoffin County Schools is taking the necessary precautions to address the issue with the safety of our students remaining the highest priority,” a release said on the Magoffin County High School Facebook page.

