Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart.

Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near an exit and taking a second one outside without paying for anything inside of it. The couple, later identified as Caleb Reagan, 29, and Paige Flowers, 20, both of Livingston, Tennessee, drove off before they could be stopped.

The responding officer was able to get descriptions of both of the suspects and the car they took off from store officials before beginning the search.

Police were able to catch up to them a short time later and found the stolen items inside the car.

Both Reagan and Flowers are charged with theft. Reagan was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, but Flowers was cited to appear in court at a later date due to what police call “child care issues”.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.