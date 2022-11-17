Sunshine continues...as do cold, cold temperatures

WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Plenty of sunshine has returned to the forecast this afternoon and we’ve got plenty more on the way as we head through the weekend! The only issue...it’s looking quite chilly.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Cold weather continues as we head through the rest of our daylight hours and into tonight. Skies continue to clear, which will allow us to get cold quickly once the sun sets. We’re down into the lower to middle 20s overnight.

Sunshine takes over for tomorrow afternoon yet again as we finish up the work week. The only issue...is that it’s still going to be cold again. Upper 30s to lower 40s yet again expected for afternoon highs. And please, if you’re headed out to high school football, make sure you grab the cold weather gear, because we’ll be falling down through the 20s on the way down into the lower 20s to upper teens overnight. Make sure you trickle those faucets overnight!

The Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine continues into the weekend as cold air continues to filter into the region. We’re staying in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. But overnight clear skies have us down into the lower to middle 20s.

Some slight improvement is on the way into Sunday, as we’re back into the lower 40s. Sunshine continues into the work week as we climb back into the middle and upper 40s and back to the lower 50s by the time we head into the middle of next week.

