Soft lockdown lifted at Perry County Central High School

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 8:47 a.m.: School officials said the soft lockdown at Perry County High School was lifted.

“All is good and we are back on schedule,” a Facebook post said.

Original Story:

We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School.

Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was “acting suspicious.” He said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Engle said the man has left school property and the school resource officer is patrolling the area.

The City of Hazard Police Department was notified.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.