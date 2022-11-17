Soft lockdown lifted at Perry County Central High School

Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Perry County Central High School/Facebook(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 8:47 a.m.: School officials said the soft lockdown at Perry County High School was lifted.

“All is good and we are back on schedule,” a Facebook post said.

Original Story:

We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School.

Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure.

Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was “acting suspicious.” He said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Engle said the man has left school property and the school resource officer is patrolling the area.

The City of Hazard Police Department was notified.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Schools
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Magoffin County High School
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash
Generic police lights
Breathitt County man charged with child sex offenses

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Skies clear after morning clouds, taste of winter continues with temperatures
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park superintendent heads to New River Gorge
Pike County Broadband - 11:00 p.m.
Pike County Broadband - 11:00 p.m.
Estill County Superintendent - 11:00 p.m.
Estill County Superintendent - 11:00 p.m.