Skies clear after morning clouds, taste of winter continues with temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you may wake up to a little snow on your cars this morning. Be careful out there early.

Today and Tonight

After a few clouds this morning, the sun will take back over this afternoon. We got into the 40s yesterday, which I mentioned might happen if we had some sunshine. That is possible again today, but I think most of us will stay in the upper 30s. It will be a nice-looking day later on.

Tonight, look for temps to drop back into the 20s under mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast

Friday and Saturday will feature mainly sunny skies with a few more clouds at times, especially on Saturday. Both days will also feature some breezy conditions. We could see winds gust up to 20 mph or better both days. On Friday, they will be out of the southwest, so that might actually boost our temperatures some. I still don’t think we get much past 40, but it’s something!

A few clouds will follow us into Friday night, which will only let us get down into the low to mid-20s, but Saturday night is a different story. Clear skies will allow many locations to drop into the upper teens. It will be chilly, to say the least.

The sunshine continues on Sunday, with temperatures hovering into the mid to upper 30s.

Most of Thanksgiving week looks nice, with intervals of sunshine mixed with clouds and much more seasonable temperatures, with highs back close to 50 on Monday and maybe close to 60 by Wednesday.

Unfortunately, it looks like our next best chance for rain is on Turkey Day itself. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

