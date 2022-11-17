Rupp Arena signs multi-year deal to continue hosting Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/KHSAA) - Rupp Arena and the KHSAA extended their contract to continue hosting the Boys’ and Girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournaments for at least three more years, the KHSAA announced Thursday.

Tickets, including entire tournament season tickets, will be available for purchase in December during the holiday season.

“We are delighted to extend our formal hosting agreement with Rupp Arena and the Central Bank Center through the 2025 season. I know our Board of Control, staff and our member schools are delighted with the chance to continue showcasing our girls’ basketball tournament in the venue that has hosted our boys’ event for the better part of four decades. We are delighted to continue our partnership and hold so many events such as our basketball tournaments, Annual Meeting of schools, our Student Leadership Conference and our Hall of Fame Induction ceremonies at this premier facility. Thanks to Brian Sipe and his team for continuing this longstanding support,” Julian Tackett, Commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, said.

Rupp Arena has hosted the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament every year since 1995, while the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 Basketball Tournament has been held there since 2019.

For more information, you can click here.

