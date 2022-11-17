Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

A Times representative says it’s grateful to police for responding to the incident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry County Schools
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
Magoffin County High School
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
Former UK basketball player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay.
Former UK player Isaac Humphries comes out as gay
Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers strike at more than 100 US stores
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
GRAPHIC: Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Virginia football player Mike Hollins walking again after being shot on campus, family says