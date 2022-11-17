Pikeville Elementary continues nine year tradition of Living Wax Museum

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For nine years, sixth grade students at Pikeville Elementary School have waxed poetic about their favorite influential people by standing in their shoes at the Living Wax Museum.

The annual project, created by recently retired teacher Jatanna Hall, asked students to research a figure, create a poster with information, prepare a speech for their peers and step into the shoes of the person they are presenting. Students walk up to the “wax figure,” press a “button” printed on the floor to hear the person’s story.

“Students who might not speak up in class that much, it just brings tears to your eyes to see them saying these speeches, looking at adults, saying these speeches multiple times a day, dressing up,” said Science Teacher Sarah Blackburn. “Coming out of their shell. It’s really a beautiful thing”

Those involved said the experience is not only a great way to learn for the students who are immersing themselves in the lives of their figures, but a fun way for them to become experts on the celebrities before sharing their impacts with other students.

“Watching the excitement of the kids on their faces- and not just the ones who are participating in it but the kids who come through,” said Principal Glenda Adkins. “To watch them tap that button and to get watch their eyes light up. And they get excited and they learn about so many different people that they’ve never heard of before.”

This year, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Andy Grffith, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ronald Reagan and more packed the Panther gymnasium with presentations. The students said it was a fun way to research their people and an exciting chance to teach peers what they learned.

“Seeing little kids’ faces light up when they start to learn about her, it’s really interesting,” said Rosalind Arnett, dressed as Sacagawea. “You get to actually tell more people about her and then they get to learn more and understand her more- and it’s really fun.”

This year’s event was held in honor of Hall, since it was the first without her leadership. Blackburn said the project relies heavily on the work from Elizabeth Ramey and Bethany Coleman’s reading and writing classes, but it is a team effort that she and math teacher Alison Ferguson are happy to help bring to fruition.

“I’ve always been so impressed of how well it comes together,” she said.

The wax museum continues on campus Thursday, giving students and community members a chance to see the students in action.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.