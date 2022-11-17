LCCHS dance team wins regional competition despite recent flood

LETCHER COUNTY DANCE
LETCHER COUNTY DANCE(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Central High School dance team brought home the first-place regional title.

Even though the late July flooding devasted their community, LCDC stayed strong.

Three team members lost their home. The team also lost uniforms, poms and other gear.

“We lost all of that, and then three of the girls on the team lost their homes, their cars, everything they owned,” said head coach, Kasey Mullins. “So, I mean we had a lot of things that we I mean we lost everything. We had a lot of things to get back, to build back and it was a lot.”

The team members said they were thankful to have each other to get through the devastation.

“Once you’re on the team it’s like you’re together for life,” said Keegan Adams, a member of the team. “They’re my best friends.”

She said they worked many long nights and early mornings to ensure the routine was perfect.

“We put in a lot of work, and we had to just keep cleaning and cleaning and cleaning,” said Adams.

Ivy Scheeler, a senior on the team, said it was so exciting to hear their name called for first place.

“I’ve never felt that pure joy of just putting so much work into that one routine and this one dance and this one thing and just having all that like come to fruition,” she said.

The team will compete in the state competition in December.

