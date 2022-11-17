Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase.

According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.

Brown was pulled over by a Garrard County deputy in connection with a suspicious behavior report. Police say Brown sped off and tried to run the deputy over in the process.

A chase ensued and went through Stanford around 2 a.m. on River Drive. Witnesses say the driver drove through several yards while trying to get away.

Police say Brown then took off toward Danville, going west in the eastbound lane of US Highway 150.

Then, in Junction City, police say Brown stopped and ran off. He was taken to the ground. Police say he resisted before he was finally brought under control and handcuffed.

We have also learned Brown was wanted on a charge out of Boyle County from a week earlier. He is now in the Pulaski County Detention Center facing multiple charges in connection with the chase.

