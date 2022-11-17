Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year.

The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation.

Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege.

“I guess this is just a culmination of a 38-year career, and I’m just thankful for my colleagues that nominated me, and I hope I’ve been able to make a difference in the lives of kids during that time,” Saylor added.

He said he plans to retire in June.

