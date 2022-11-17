Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

Jeff Saylor
Jeff Saylor(Estill County Board of Education)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year.

The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation.

Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege.

“I guess this is just a culmination of a 38-year career, and I’m just thankful for my colleagues that nominated me, and I hope I’ve been able to make a difference in the lives of kids during that time,” Saylor added.

He said he plans to retire in June.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Perry County Schools
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis

Latest News

food pantry
Food Pantries Need Donations - 4:30 p.m.
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
Magoffin County High School
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
Rockingham Coop donates supplies to Kentucky flood victims
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims