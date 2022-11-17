Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Work by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the DEA and other agencies has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Mingo County.

Approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered, along with the seizure of four firearms, and $14,000 in cash.

The overnight arrest operation was the result of an investigation that was more than two years in the making, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the US 119 Drug Task Force made several arrests.

The following individuals were arrested during the operation on felony drug charges:

Christopher Jackson, 37, of Williamson, WV

Kenneth Warren, 37, of Williamson, WV

Tyran Clement Turner, 27, of Pittsburgh, PA

Dennis Michael Horn, 24, of Williamson, WV

Lauren Mikeala Horn, 20, of Williamson, W

Jasie Alexis West, 22, of Williamson was also taken into custody. West was wanted on felony warrants in reference to a drive-by-shooting that occurred in Williamson, WV.

“I want to thank Sheriff Joe Smith for his investment of Task Force Officers assigned to the USMS CUFFED Task Force. This operation in memory of Sgt. Terry Toney was a perfect example of how a Task Force can be used as a force multiplier to take drugs, guns, and dangerous fugitives off the streets,” stated Southern District of West Virginia U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous.

Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith said, “I want to thank the citizens of Mingo County for their patience. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office does its due diligence in protecting this county. I’d also like to thank the US Marshals CUFFED Task Force for this great partnership. I commend the case agents for their extensive work developing this investigation. I can promise you this, there is more to come.”

