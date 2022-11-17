DQ Roundball Previews: Prestonsburg Lady Blackcats

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - There’s some momentum growing in Prestonsburg.

The Lady Blackcats are coming off a 20+ win season in 2022, but couldn’t get past Lawrence County in the district. Despite that, this team says they’re ready for the challenge.

”I’m really excited about it,” said head coach Brandon Kidd. “Obviously we don’t run from anybody or anything. I’m eager to see how we respond this year. Cats Pause rankings just come out we were ranked sixth in the region. It’s the highest ranking we’ve been.”

Prestonsburg opens up the season on the road against Buckhorn on Monday, Nov. 28.

