DQ Roundball Previews: Pike County Central

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County burst onto the scene last season after beating Belfry to win the district title and losing in the regional final to Pikeville.

This years team returns some familiar faces that are poised to make another run.

”Last year we started off pretty rough but we improved and we got better on defense and we all just began to figure our a roll on the team,” said senior guard Peyton Compton.

The Hawks have a tough road to open the year, something head coach Eric Ratliff believes will pay devidends later in the season.

”We open with Martin County and that’s gonna be a tough challenge, we play in the PIT, we play in the school-boy classic, we got Breathitt over there which is a good ball club, and then where going to Morehead and playing in their tournament,” said Ratliff. Where also over here in the Big-Lou classic playing Hazard, so we got a real tough schedule but I think a tough schedule will help us in the long run and get us ready for tournament time at the end.

Pike Central opens the year against Martin County, December 1st, at 7:30 p.m.

