DQ Roundball Previews: Phelps Lady Hornets

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Hornets are ready to take the next step in 2023.

In their first year under Jacob McCoy, Phelps finished 12-17 and fell in the 60th District Tournament. This team believes togetherness is the key to success.

”I just want to see them hustle hard,” McCoy said. “Play hard every night. I think we’ll get a lot more wins this season than I feel like we did last season and continue to grow together as a team.”

The Lady Hornets open up the season on Dec. 2 against Shelby Valley.

