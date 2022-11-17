DQ Roundball Previews: Letcher Central Cougars

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher Central hopes to return to the 14th Region tournament in 2023.

The Cougars fell short in the 53rd District Tournament to Knott Central but after overcoming obstacles in the offseason, they say they like their chances.

”We need to push the ball more and get more fast breaks and move the ball a little more,” said senior center Kaden Adams. “Get in the post a little bit more. Makes everything more open”

Letcher Central opens up the season at Pikeville on Mon. Nov. 28.

