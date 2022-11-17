DQ Roundball Previews: Lee County Girls

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lee County finished last season at 9-17 and 0-7 in district play.

New head coach Tyler Hensley is looking to bring his team together and work on building a new identity.

“We’ve wanted to focus on building a culture in Lee County,” said Hensley. “The girls have really embraced it and established that as a culture and were slowly but surely starting to develop that aspect into our daily lives and also on the court.”

The new energy is inspiring a new sense of dedication from the Lady Kats.

“I think we got a lot to work on, but where very close and I think it’ll pay off this year since we’re all a lot older,” said senior point guard, Kaley White.

Lee County opens their season at home, November 29 at 7:30 verses Breathitt County.

