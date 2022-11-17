Disaster Recovery Centers set to close next week, governor says

FEMA
FEMA
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 17, 2022


FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear said 2,221 Eastern Kentucky renters and homeowners are missing out on FEMA aid because they have missed out on property inspections or phone calls from the agency.

He urged those people to go to one of seven Disaster Recovery Centers soon. Those sites close on Tuesday, November 22.

”FEMA is giving us these statistics to try to get folks to be able to perfect their claim,” he said. “In other words, to get the money that they need.”

To date, FEMA has paid out more than $88 million in aid and has approved more than 4,000 applications out of the more than 16,000 submitted.

”National flood insurance programs paid out $23.7 million, U.S. Small Business Association [paid] 55.8 million,” Beshear added.

13 Perry County properties were approved for FEMA’s Property Acquisition Program. It is a voluntary program where the agency will buy a person’s property if it is located in an area where it may be unsafe to rebuild.

”The project protects the community from the direct impact of severe storm events and remember, if you live in a dangerous area and FEMA helps you, you may not be able to qualify the next time,” said Beshear.

The governor announced funding to local school districts from the Eastern Kentucky Safe Fund. $3.2 million is going to Knott County Schools, while $6.2 million is going to Letcher County Schools for financial support after the flood.

”Schools in Letcher County, and in most counties, were also the place to go to get the much-needed essentials and what did you see there, you saw our educators,” he said.

