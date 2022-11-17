Cumberland Gap National Historical Park superintendent heads to New River Gorge

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park
Cumberland Gap National Historical Park(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia.

New River Gorge announced that Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West Virginia.

Sellars said he looks forward to the new role, which he’s expected to begin after the new year.

Sellars previously was superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site.

He also had roles at Tennessee’s Fort Donelson National Battlefield and National Cemetery, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

