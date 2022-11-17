Bluegrass Care Navigators expands in Big Sandy region

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators designated its seventh regional office in the commonwealth to people in Pike, Magoffin and Floyd Counties.

Those with the organization said the new office will give them opportunities to partner with healthcare organizations in the community and connect patients with needed at-home care.

“Our goal is to provide compassionate, expert care to those who need it wherever they call home, whether that is in a private home, a nursing home, or even in the hospital,” said Bluegrass Care Navigators CEO Liz Fowler. “As our local nurses, physicians, aides, chaplains and social workers continue to serve more Kentuckians in these counties, this expanded location gives us more opportunity to provide excellent care at home.”

Hazard native Jennifer Starr was chosen as the Executive Director for the Big Sandy region. Starr is returning home to the mountains after spending 20 years as a nurse in Kingsport and Knoxville. She has 15 years of hospice and nurse leadership roles under her belt.

“I am so proud to return to Eastern Kentucky to lead our hospice team in serving patients and families,” said Starr. “The need for high quality end-of-life care is growing, and my goal is to connect more families to the unique support and comfort that only hospice care can provide.”

For Chief Hospice Officer Monica Couch, the office expansion marks an important milestone in serving Eastern Kentucky. “There is a growing need for comprehensive care for seriously ill and aging Eastern Kentuckians,” said Couch. “The expansion of our regional office affirms our commitment to working with other healthcare providers to deliver the right care at the right time to patients and families right here in our home community.”

The regional office is located in Pikeville at 163 Longview Drive.

