22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges.

The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

You can find the list of people arrested below:

35-year-old Terry L. Roark

26-year-old Tyler Lee Bright

29-year-old William Milburn

47-year-old Paul L. Brashear

49-year-old Philip Skidmore

40-year-old Charlotte Collins

29-year-old Dylan Bunch

29-year-old Samuel B. Lawson

49-year-old Beatrice Eversole

38-year-old Steven T. Helwig

26-year-old Logan Tincher

35-year-old Wesley K. Croley, Jr.

37-year-old Jonathan M. Garrison

33-year-old William Pendery

35-year-old Lauren Dyche

44-year-old Charlie Benge

33-year-old Randy Harrison

38-year-old Lonnie T. Ross

44-year-old Daniel L. Hatfield

34-year-old Brittany Yaden

34-year-old Bridgette Hodges

28-year-old Ricky D. Turner

The people arrested were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center or other area jails.

You can find more information about the drug roundup below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.