22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”

Drug Arrests
Drug Arrests(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges.

The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

You can find the list of people arrested below:

  • 35-year-old Terry L. Roark
  • 26-year-old Tyler Lee Bright
  • 29-year-old William Milburn
  • 47-year-old Paul L. Brashear
  • 49-year-old Philip Skidmore
  • 40-year-old Charlotte Collins
  • 29-year-old Dylan Bunch
  • 29-year-old Samuel B. Lawson
  • 49-year-old Beatrice Eversole
  • 38-year-old Steven T. Helwig
  • 26-year-old Logan Tincher
  • 35-year-old Wesley K. Croley, Jr.
  • 37-year-old Jonathan M. Garrison
  • 33-year-old William Pendery
  • 35-year-old Lauren Dyche
  • 44-year-old Charlie Benge
  • 33-year-old Randy Harrison
  • 38-year-old Lonnie T. Ross
  • 44-year-old Daniel L. Hatfield
  • 34-year-old Brittany Yaden
  • 34-year-old Bridgette Hodges
  • 28-year-old Ricky D. Turner

The people arrested were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center or other area jails.

You can find more information about the drug roundup below:

