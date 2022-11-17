$1,000 reward offered for information about suspects in Laurel County burglary

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find two suspects they believe are involved in a recent burglary.

Deputies say the incident happened recently at a home off Oak Church Road near London.

We’re told Josh Shelby and Mallory Saylor-Lively are accused of guns and gun-loading equipment, a Nintendo Switch and several items of clothing.

Police say the stolen items are valued at several thousand dollars.

The suspects were caught on surveillance equipment at the home.

The owner of the items is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of Shelby and Saylor-Lively and the recovery of the items.

If you have any information in the case, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office by phone, Facebook, email or by the sheriff’s office cell phone app.

