Woman faces additional charges after being found with drugs outside jail

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant.

On Monday, November 7th, Knox County deputies served the warrant on Michelle Jackson, 45, of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439.

When the deputy took Jackson to the Knox County Detention Center, he witnessed her pull baggies of what is believed to be meth out of her pants and attempting to drop them to the ground next to his cruiser.

Prior to that, the deputy along with jail staff had asked her several times if she had drugs on her and she had told them no.

In addition to the parole violation charges, she is now charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and promoting contraband.

