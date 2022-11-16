Volunteers of America Mid-States hosts wellness fair for Clay Countians

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers of America (VOA) Mid-States is dedicated to ensuring those in recovery are taken care of in various ways. On Wednesday, the organization held a wellness fair to not only serve the recovery community but to serve Clay County as a whole.

In partnership with the Medical Associates of Southeast KY, VOA held the event at its recovery community center in Manchester; offering free COVID tests, flu shots and other services.

”These checkups, these wellness checkups, the flu shots, the COVID tests; these are the kind of things that we do when we’re responsible people in recovery and we’re beginning to change our way of interacting with the world and with ourselves,” said Walter Mullins, VOA Mid-States Recovery Community Center Program Manager.

Organizers said events like this can not only help reduce illness in the area, but they also help those in recovery access the services they need.

“Going to the doctor is not the top thing on their list, so they come here for [it], also to do the other activities that we participate in; they’re used to coming here and they can do that. Then they find out its not so bad,” said Mullins.

VOA hosts events like this throughout the year. To keep up with future events, you can check out their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
Perry County Schools
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

Latest News

food pantry
Food Pantries Need Donations - 4:30 p.m.
Angel Tree program
Hazard Independent Schools to begin their Angel Tree program
Jewelry Store Theft Suspects
Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves
Hazard Coffee Co.
Bluegrass Care Navigators partner with Hazard Coffee Co. to give out free coffee