Union basketball splits with KCU

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Union hosted the men and women teams of Kentucky Christian University, the lady bulldogs falling 72-63 and the men winning 114-76.

The women’s team lead at half-time 33-26 but let the lead slowly slip away. The knights remained down going into the 4th period but got hot in a hurry, out-scoring the bulldogs 35-14 to comeback and win.

The men’s team played an impressive game leading 57-36 at half and never turned off the gas going for a dominating 114-76 win over the Knights.

The bulldogs where lead by Markelle Turner who dropped 37 points on KCU and went 9-13 from behind the arc.

Both teams will continue their season against Bluefield, on November 17th.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

DQ Roundball Previews: Betsy Layne Lady Bobcats
Morehead State guard Branden Maughmer, right, and Indiana guard Xavier Johnson dive for the...
Morehead State falls at WVU
Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2015
UK falls out of College Football Playoff rankings
Kentucky before their game against Michigan State on Nov. 15, 2022.
Kentucky falls to Michigan State 86-77 in double overtime