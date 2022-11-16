Union basketball splits with KCU

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Union hosted the men and women teams of Kentucky Christian University, the lady bulldogs falling 72-63 and the men winning 114-76.

The women’s team lead at half-time 33-26 but let the lead slowly slip away. The knights remained down going into the 4th period but got hot in a hurry, out-scoring the bulldogs 35-14 to comeback and win.

The men’s team played an impressive game leading 57-36 at half and never turned off the gas going for a dominating 114-76 win over the Knights.

The bulldogs where lead by Markelle Turner who dropped 37 points on KCU and went 9-13 from behind the arc.

Both teams will continue their season against Bluefield, on November 17th.

