UK falls out of College Football Playoff rankings

(WYMT) - After entering the rankings at 24th, Kentucky is back out of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wildcats fell to Vanderbilt 24-21 on Saturday, falling to 6-4 on the season.

UK will close out their SEC slate against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

Five SEC teams were ranked by the College Football Playoff committee.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (10-0) SEC 2 Ohio State (10-0) Big Ten 3 Michigan (10-0) Big Ten 4 TCU (10-0) Big 12 5 Tennessee (9-1) SEC 6 LSU (8-2) SEC 7 USC (9-1) Pac-12 8 Alabama (8-2) SEC 9 Clemson (9-1) ACC 10 Utah (8-2) Pac-12 11 Penn State (8-2) Big Ten 12 Oregon (8-2) Pac-12 13 North Carolina (9-1) ACC 14 Ole Miss (8-2) SEC 15 Kansas State (7-3) Big 12 16 UCLA (8-2) Pac-12 17 Washington (8-2) Pac-12 18 Notre Dame (7-3) Independent 19 Florida State (7-3) ACC 20 UCF (8-2) American 21 Tulane (8-2) American 22 Oklahoma State (7-3) Big 12 23 Oregon State (7-3) Pac-12 24 NC State (7-3) ACC 25 Cincinnati (8-2) American

