UK falls out of College Football Playoff rankings

Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2015
Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2015(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - After entering the rankings at 24th, Kentucky is back out of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Wildcats fell to Vanderbilt 24-21 on Saturday, falling to 6-4 on the season.

UK will close out their SEC slate against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

Five SEC teams were ranked by the College Football Playoff committee.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia(10-0)SEC
2Ohio State(10-0)Big Ten
3Michigan(10-0)Big Ten
4TCU(10-0)Big 12
5Tennessee(9-1)SEC
6LSU(8-2)SEC
7USC(9-1)Pac-12
8Alabama(8-2)SEC
9Clemson(9-1)ACC
10Utah(8-2)Pac-12
11Penn State(8-2)Big Ten
12Oregon(8-2)Pac-12
13North Carolina(9-1)ACC
14Ole Miss(8-2)SEC
15Kansas State(7-3)Big 12
16UCLA(8-2)Pac-12
17Washington(8-2)Pac-12
18Notre Dame(7-3)Independent
19Florida State(7-3)ACC
20UCF(8-2)American
21Tulane(8-2)American
22Oklahoma State(7-3)Big 12
23Oregon State(7-3)Pac-12
24NC State(7-3)ACC
25Cincinnati(8-2)American

