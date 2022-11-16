UK falls out of College Football Playoff rankings
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - After entering the rankings at 24th, Kentucky is back out of the College Football Playoff rankings.
The Wildcats fell to Vanderbilt 24-21 on Saturday, falling to 6-4 on the season.
UK will close out their SEC slate against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday.
Five SEC teams were ranked by the College Football Playoff committee.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|(10-0)
|SEC
|2
|Ohio State
|(10-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|Michigan
|(10-0)
|Big Ten
|4
|TCU
|(10-0)
|Big 12
|5
|Tennessee
|(9-1)
|SEC
|6
|LSU
|(8-2)
|SEC
|7
|USC
|(9-1)
|Pac-12
|8
|Alabama
|(8-2)
|SEC
|9
|Clemson
|(9-1)
|ACC
|10
|Utah
|(8-2)
|Pac-12
|11
|Penn State
|(8-2)
|Big Ten
|12
|Oregon
|(8-2)
|Pac-12
|13
|North Carolina
|(9-1)
|ACC
|14
|Ole Miss
|(8-2)
|SEC
|15
|Kansas State
|(7-3)
|Big 12
|16
|UCLA
|(8-2)
|Pac-12
|17
|Washington
|(8-2)
|Pac-12
|18
|Notre Dame
|(7-3)
|Independent
|19
|Florida State
|(7-3)
|ACC
|20
|UCF
|(8-2)
|American
|21
|Tulane
|(8-2)
|American
|22
|Oklahoma State
|(7-3)
|Big 12
|23
|Oregon State
|(7-3)
|Pac-12
|24
|NC State
|(7-3)
|ACC
|25
|Cincinnati
|(8-2)
|American
