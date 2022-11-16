‘They will help’: Local food banks see increase in families as holidays near

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving.

“I mean by the time I pay my bills, get things I need for the house, get food for my animals, plus a few groceries, 61 cents is what I have left,” Teresa Cole said.

Officials said Thanksgiving dinner will cost a whopping 20% more this year, so many families are turning to local food pantries.

“I have tell you that, in my heart, I feel like we haven’t hit the worst of it yet,” Brenda Russell with God’s Food Pantry said.

However, food pantries are also feeling the pinch of increasing food costs.

“When you are planning for a holiday meal for 2,000 people, meat going up 25%, it adds $10,000 to do those meals for our families,” Russell added.

Due to inflation, God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has seen four to five more families per day.

“I’m so thankful for this place. Anybody needing help. This is a wonderful place with wonderful people,” Cole added.

The pantry is partnering with Somerset High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes to provide a prepared Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of families across the region.

“These wonderful people will help you. Don’t be afraid. I pray everyday for you all. They will help. God bless you all,” Danielle Cole said.

Officials also encouraged hunters to donate deer to the Hunters for the Hungry organization. The program provides deer meat to food pantries.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.