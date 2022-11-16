Supporters of medical marijuana talk about Ky. legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Supporters of medical cannabis believe the executive order regarding medical marijuana is a step in the right direction.

Kristin Wilcox’s 16 year-old daughter, Shelby, was diagnosed with Dravet syndrome.

“It’s a rare and deadly form of medication resistance epilepsy,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox said in state’s where medical cannabis is not legal, one of the only emergency stop medications costs upward of one Kentucky’s family salary.

“A lot of the emergency stop medications used for epilepsy are in the form of a rectal suppository, and that’s not something we want to do in public,” Wilcox said. ”In states where it’s legal, they have a THC nasal spray I could carry in my purse and use if the worse happens, instead of having to take her dignity away.”

Wilcox’s daughter participated in a clinical trial in 2016.

“She was able to get off half of her seizure medication, had a better quality of life, and we saw some cognitive gains. The problem is with her medication. It’s $45,500 per year, and that’s for a 90-pound child who requires around the clock care.”

An executive order signed Tuesday and in effect Jan. 1 will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess up to 8 ounces of marijuana in the state. They must have a receipt of its purchase in another state.

Kentucky residents face barriers when it comes to purchasing medical cannabis.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act allows for the establishment of reciprocity agreements with other states only for terminally ill cancer patients. Beyond these possible agreements, all participants in the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Program must be West Virginia residents, according to a spokesperson for the state DHHR.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy restricts selling medical cannabis to out-of-state residents unless there is reciprocity agreement.

At this time, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy said no agreement exists.

Wilcox hopes lawmakers will adapt changes to state law and expand the program.

She serves on the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee and co-founded Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis.

