Senator Robert Stivers re-elected as Senate President

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Robert Stivers was re-elected as Senate President after being unchallenged by his colleagues.

“For nearly a decade, the Kentucky Senate has been in very capable care with President Robert Stivers’ leadership,’’ said U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the House. “It’s no surprise the Republican supermajority in his chamber has grown substantially during his time as Senate President. Robert remains a committed public servant for Kentucky residents with a prosperous Kentucky being at the heart of every decision he makes.”

Stivers was re-elected one week after Kentuckians went to the polls.

Following Election Day, the Republican Senate majority increased to 31 members. The Democratic minority sits at seven members.

“It’s a real honor serving alongside fellow members of leadership, crafting with care the best possible public policies for all Kentucky residents,’ Stivers said. “I am proud to represent District 25 and all of Kentucky in my position. I feel a tremendous sense of contribution and satisfaction, and humbly accept the faith and trust our caucus has in me.”

Stivers, from Manchester, was first elected to the Senate in 1997. He has served as Senate President since 2013.

