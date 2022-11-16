Senator Robert Stivers re-elected as Senate President

stivers 2020
stivers 2020(WKYT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Robert Stivers was re-elected as Senate President after being unchallenged by his colleagues.

“For nearly a decade, the Kentucky Senate has been in very capable care with President Robert Stivers’ leadership,’’ said U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, Dean of the House. “It’s no surprise the Republican supermajority in his chamber has grown substantially during his time as Senate President. Robert remains a committed public servant for Kentucky residents with a prosperous Kentucky being at the heart of every decision he makes.”

Stivers was re-elected one week after Kentuckians went to the polls.

Following Election Day, the Republican Senate majority increased to 31 members. The Democratic minority sits at seven members.

“It’s a real honor serving alongside fellow members of leadership, crafting with care the best possible public policies for all Kentucky residents,’ Stivers said. “I am proud to represent District 25 and all of Kentucky in my position. I feel a tremendous sense of contribution and satisfaction, and humbly accept the faith and trust our caucus has in me.”

Stivers, from Manchester, was first elected to the Senate in 1997. He has served as Senate President since 2013.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
Photo Courtesy: WYMT's Olivia Calfee
18 students, driver on board Magoffin Co. school bus during crash, officials say
Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive orders relating to medical cannabis
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Sunshine continues...as do cold, cold temperatures
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold forecast ahead for the next several days, flurries possible today
Harlan County Plane Crash
NTSB releases early findings in deadly Harlan Co. plane crash