Questions erupt in wake of Gov. Beshear signing medical cannabis bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are a lot of questions being raised following Kentucky governor Andy Beshear’s medical marijuana announcement on Tuesday.

Most importantly, what does this executive order mean for the people of Kentucky?

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed two executive orders on Tuesday that will allow Kentuckians to legally use medical cannabis. The two executive orders signed to allow people to buy medical marijuana in another state, and bring it home to Kentucky.

The first executive order allows Kentuckians who meet certain criteria to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis that was legally purchased in another state to treat specific health conditions beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

Beshear said the decision was made as Kentuckians were leaving the state to access medical marijuana, with some not returning.

The executive order lists a number of diagnoses that will qualify for a written certification, including cancer, ALS, epilepsy, intractable seizures, Parkinson’s disease and others.

The second executive order will regulate the sale of Delta 8 in the commonwealth. Delta 8 contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana.

Beshear said there are several conditions that must be met in order to qualify.

Cannabis must be lawfully purchased in the United States from a state where the purchase is legal. Customers must keep the receipt.

The amount purchased and used must not exceed eight ounces. The amount is the difference between a misdemeanor charge and a felony in Kentucky.

Each Kentuckian must also have a certification from a licensed health care provider, showing the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. A copy of the certification is required.

Tay G works at Steel and Leaf in Phoenix Hill and has been in the cannabis business for over a decade. He said he’s seen how it can change lives both medically and recreationally.

G said he had mixed reaction to Beshear’s announcement.

“I see it help people in a myriad of ways on the weekly basis,” G said. “I worry that’s only 21 ailments that (the executive order) helps. I worry that not everybody has got the money. If you live in central Kentucky, are they going to have the money to drive out of state?”

G said once Beshear’s executive orders take effect on Jan. 1, it won’t affect the way his store operates. G said they sell Delta 8 and it will likely only affect their manufactures.

Metro Councilman Dan Seum said he’s worried about older adults, those with arthritis, and PTSD in his district.

”I worked with veterans for 10 years with Kentucky’s municipal marijuana,” Seum (R-District 13) said. “So I think it’s going to help a lot. Right now, it’s not going to help them.”

State Representative Jason Nemes said Beshear’s order violates Kentucky penal code, gives people false hopes and sets them up to violate criminal law.

”If you are a parent, and you go to Illinois as the Governor suggested, and you bring marijuana back to Kentucky, you are a trafficker,” Nemes said. “And you can be prosecuted by any prosecutor in any county that you’ve went through.”

Nemes said he wouldn’t be surprised if a lawsuit follows.

“It will lose unanimously,” Nemes said. “This is not a close call. This isn’t like some lawyers say this, some lawyers say that. This isn’t a close call and the governor knows that.”

Nemes said the state legislature won’t meet again until January 3. That’s after the new medical marijuana bill would go into effect January 1.

He suggests for Kentuckians wanting medical marijuana to be fully legal in Kentucky to contact senators and urge them to pass the bill.

