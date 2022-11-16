The Queen City prepares for holiday fun in the mountains

Happy Holidays
Happy Holidays(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Hazard is preparing for the holiday season and downtown coordinator Bailey Richards said she looks forward to the “Christmas in a Small-Town” event each year.

“They’re gonna have free ice skating. They’ve got vendors. They’ve got events every single night so it’s going to be a really good time,” she said.

The Perry County Fair Board is hosting the event the week of December 8-12 in downtown Hazard.

Richards said the week is full of fun festivities and to get prepared for the holiday fun. The city of Hazard is beginning to put up downtown decorations.

“In celebration and trying to be as decorated as possible for all of those events. The city has already started putting up their decorations and we have made the announcement that we are doing our third annual downtown decorating contest,” she said.

Last year the Backwudz Vipers won the contest and they said they look forward to decorating each year.

“We’re gonna put a lot more effort in it this year. We actually have a whole lot more lights coming,” said Todd Delph with Backwudz Vipers. “We’ve got more blowups coming. We just ordered a bunch of new stuff and we’re getting ready to put those up.”

He added the joy it brings people makes it so special.

“The heartwarming part is when you get to see the kids,” he said. “The kids come up and get to get out. Their moms and dads everybody sees them, they say I’ve got to go by your place every day because my kid wants to see the new decoration or whatever you got coming out.”

Richards said she looks forward to seeing the decorations this year because they make Christmas in the mountains so special.

“There really is something special about Christmas in a small town. To see everybody, get in on shopping local and everybody get in on decorating and so many people coming downtown,” she said.

Making sure everyone in the Queen City has a magical holiday season.

