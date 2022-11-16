Officials give update on Pikeville broadband project

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Pikeville gave an update on the construction of a new fiber broadband network.

Intermountain Cable/Gearheart Fiber partnered with the city to build the network, which will offer speeds up to 1 Gigabit and next-generation Wi-Fi.

“The City of Pikeville is excited to be partnering with Intermountain Cable/Gearheart Fiber to provide high-quality broadband service to so many of our residents and businesses,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “As we continue working to make Pikeville a sought-after home for families, businesses, and tourists, high-speed broadband is a critical piece of infrastructure that we’re confident will lead to many opportunities for our community.”

Phase 1 of the project includes most of the “horseshoe” of downtown Pikeville and the surrounding areas.

Businesses and homes in the Phase 1 region can expect access to the network in the first quarter of 2023.

As of Wednesday, fiber placement for Phase 1 is more than sixty percent complete.

“Providing access to high-speed broadband service is an essential part of our mission to maintain an exemplary standard of living for the residents of the City of Pikeville,” Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said. “Reliable internet service is more important than ever, and we are proud to begin connecting residents and businesses to the fiber network as the project continues.”

For more information about the project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.