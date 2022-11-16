Morehead State falls at WVU

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Morehead State Athletics
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Morehead State men’s basketball battled West Virginia for 40 tough minutes Tuesday night with virtually all the stat lines coming out even. But, it was a 32-9 difference in points off turnovers in favor of the Mountaineers that proved to be catalyst for the Eagles falling 75-57 at WVU Coliseum.

Morehead State (2-2) tied the home team in rebounds (33-33) and shot 40 percent (20-of-50) overall and 87 percent at the free throw line. WVU, though, forced 20 Eagle mistakes and turned that into 32 points. WVU also held a 42-26 advantage in points in the paint.

After only trailing 25-24 late in the first half, the Eagles saw WVU end the half on a 12-4 run to lead 37-28. The hosts then once had a 12-0 run in early part of the second half and eventually led by as much 26.

MSU travels to Nashville, Tenn., Friday to face Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET.

