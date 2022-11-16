Middlesboro Police looking for alleged jewelry thieves

Jewelry Store Theft Suspects
Jewelry Store Theft Suspects(Middlesboro Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro are investigating a theft at the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store on Cumberland Avenue.

Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department say video surveillance shows two men entering the store and talking to the woman at the counter while four women enter the store.

The men reportedly distracted the saleswoman while the women went to the other end of the store and attempted to go behind the counter.

Within a few minutes, one of the women has reached over the glass and grabbed a display pallet of jewelry before hiding it in her clothes.

The value of the items is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

If you can identify these suspects, you are asked to call Middlesboro Police at (606) 248-3636.

